Poland mourns Olympic boxing champion Marian Kasprzyk, dies aged 86: "A legend of our sport"

HQ

Poland's Marian Kasprzyk, Olympic gold medalist in boxing's welterweight division at the 1964 Tokyo Games, has died at the age of 86, the Polish Boxing Association (PZB) announced on Tuesday. Kasprzyk also won bronze in the light welterweight category at the 1960 Olympics and competed in a total of three Games.

Known for his unorthodox style and tactical intelligence in the ring, Kasprzyk became one of Poland's most celebrated boxers. His Olympic victories cemented his reputation as a national sporting hero during a golden era for Polish boxing.

After retiring from competitive boxing, Kasprzyk dedicated himself to coaching and youth education, nurturing the next generation of athletes and sharing his expertise with young fighters. The PZB paid tribute to Kasprzyk, calling him "an athlete and a man whose achievements and attitude have left a lasting mark on the history of Polish boxing. A legend of our sport."