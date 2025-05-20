English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Poland indicts man over alleged Russian plot to kill Zelensky

A Polish man faces trial for assisting Russian intelligence in planning a potential assassination attempt on Ukraine's president.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. We now know that Polish authorities have formally indicted a man suspected of aiding Russian military intelligence in a plot to assassinate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

The individual, arrested in April 2024, allegedly gathered intelligence on a key military transit hub in south-eastern Poland and maintained contacts with Russians involved in the war. Officials claim the plot was part of broader destabilisation efforts targeting Poland.

Poland indicts man over alleged Russian plot to kill Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsRussiaUkrainePoland


Loading next content