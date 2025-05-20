Poland indicts man over alleged Russian plot to kill Zelensky

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. We now know that Polish authorities have formally indicted a man suspected of aiding Russian military intelligence in a plot to assassinate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, prosecutors said on Tuesday.
The individual, arrested in April 2024, allegedly gathered intelligence on a key military transit hub in south-eastern Poland and maintained contacts with Russians involved in the war. Officials claim the plot was part of broader destabilisation efforts targeting Poland.