Poland indicts man over alleged Russian plot to kill Zelensky

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . We now know that Polish authorities have formally indicted a man suspected of aiding Russian military intelligence in a plot to assassinate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

The individual, arrested in April 2024, allegedly gathered intelligence on a key military transit hub in south-eastern Poland and maintained contacts with Russians involved in the war. Officials claim the plot was part of broader destabilisation efforts targeting Poland.