Poland heads to runoff between centrist and nationalist candidates

The latest news on Poland . Poland's presidential election is heading for a runoff between centrist Rafal Trzaskowski and nationalist Karol Nawrocki, as near-complete voting results from the electoral commission (PKW) showed early on Monday.

The race is set to determine whether Poland continues its pro-EU course or pivots toward a more conservative direction. With far-right voters holding sway after a strong first-round turnout, the second round remains unpredictable.