Poland heads to runoff between centrist and nationalist candidates

Trzaskowski and Nawrocki to face off in decisive second round on June 1.

The latest news on Poland. Poland's presidential election is heading for a runoff between centrist Rafal Trzaskowski and nationalist Karol Nawrocki, as near-complete voting results from the electoral commission (PKW) showed early on Monday.

The race is set to determine whether Poland continues its pro-EU course or pivots toward a more conservative direction. With far-right voters holding sway after a strong first-round turnout, the second round remains unpredictable.

Kuslin, Poland - April 6, 2025: election posters of Rafal Trzaskowski (KO) and Karol Nawrocki (PiS) - two main contenders in the 2025 Polish presidential election campaign // Shutterstock

