Poland heads to runoff between centrist and nationalist candidates

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on Poland. Poland's presidential election is heading for a runoff between centrist Rafal Trzaskowski and nationalist Karol Nawrocki, as near-complete voting results from the electoral commission (PKW) showed early on Monday.
The race is set to determine whether Poland continues its pro-EU course or pivots toward a more conservative direction. With far-right voters holding sway after a strong first-round turnout, the second round remains unpredictable.