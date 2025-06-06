Poland halts Black Hawk deal amid strategic shift

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on Poland. We now know that Poland has decided to pause its planned acquisition of 32 Black Hawk helicopters, citing a reassessment of its military procurement strategy, the Polish Ministry of Defence said on Friday.
The Ministry of Defence now seeks to focus on other assets deemed more critical to national security, such as naval platforms, transport units, and drone capabilities. Lockheed Martin remains engaged with Polish industry partners despite the change.