Poland halts Black Hawk deal amid strategic shift

Warsaw redirects helicopter procurement plans, prioritising broader defence needs.

The latest news on Poland. We now know that Poland has decided to pause its planned acquisition of 32 Black Hawk helicopters, citing a reassessment of its military procurement strategy, the Polish Ministry of Defence said on Friday.

The Ministry of Defence now seeks to focus on other assets deemed more critical to national security, such as naval platforms, transport units, and drone capabilities. Lockheed Martin remains engaged with Polish industry partners despite the change.

Mielec, Poland, 24.06.2023: air show, blackhawk // Shutterstock

