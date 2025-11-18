Poland: "Everything indicates" Russian intelligence was behind "terrorist attack" on Deblin-Warsaw

HQ

Polish authorities said Monday that "everything indicates" Russian intelligence services were behind the two rail sabotage incidents over the weekend. The attacks damaged tracks on the Deblin-Warsaw route, prompting heightened security and emergency investigations.

Jacek Dobrzyński, spokesperson for the security services minister, describes the incidents as a "terrorist attack" and confirms that investigators are treating the sabotage as initiated by foreign special services. He stressed that details remain confidential to protect the integrity of the inquiry.

Special forces and police are examining the damaged sections near the Mika railway station, while officials warn that revealing investigation stages could benefit the perpetrators. Poland has previously said its role as a hub for aid to Ukraine in the Russian war makes it a potential target for sabotage, though Moscow has repeatedly denied involvement in such attacks.