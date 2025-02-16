Poland: European army not on the horizon

HQ

Despite growing concerns over Russian aggression and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's call for a European army, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has firmly stated that such a force will not materialize.

In a recent interview with state television (via Reuters), he clarified that while the European Union should bolster its defense industry and military readiness, the unification of national armies is unrealistic.

Sikorski emphasized the importance of a distinct European defense component alongside the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's framework, urging European nations to enhance their production capacity and establish a force worthy of its name.

Sikorski also reaffirmed Poland's commitment to securing NATO's eastern flank rather than deploying troops to Ukraine. For now, it remains to be seen how European leaders will navigate defense policy in the face of shifting global alliances.