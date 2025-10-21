Poland detains eight suspected of preparing acts of sabotage

HQ

We just got the news that Polish authorities have detained a group of individuals accused of planning sabotage operations across several regions, according to Prime Minister Donald Tusk. The suspects were allegedly gathering intelligence on military sites and critical infrastructure, as part of what officials describe as ongoing hybrid threats against the country. The government has linked such activities to broader destabilization efforts targeting nations supporting Ukraine. Now, investigations remain active, with security services continuing their operations to prevent further incidents. Tusk on X:

"ABW, in cooperation with other services, detained eight people in various parts of the country in recent days, suspected of preparing acts of sabotage. The case is ongoing. Further operational activities are continuing."