Poland detains Belarusian suspected of spying

HQ

Polish authorities have detained a Belarusian man, identified as Pavlov T., on suspicion of conducting espionage for Minsk's military intelligence, according to recent reports.

Prosecutors said he now faces charges for gathering intelligence in Poland, Germany, and Lithuania, including reconnaissance of critical infrastructure linked to NATO and national defence. The detention is set for three months, and if convicted, he could face at least five years in prison.

The arrest comes amid heightened tensions between Warsaw and Minsk, which have worsened since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Polish officials have repeatedly warned of Russian and Belarusian efforts to destabilize countries supporting Ukraine. As of now, according to Reuters, the Belarusian embassy in Warsaw has not responded to requests for comment, so we'll have to wait for further updates...