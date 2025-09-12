Gamereactor

Poland denounces Russian drone strikes as deliberate attack, opposing Trump

Trump suggests drone incursions could have been a mistake.

Just a few days ago, the Russian drone violation of Poland was making headlines. Now, Poland has firmly rejected suggestions from Trump that recent drone violations of its airspace might have been accidental, calling the incursions a deliberate Russian attack. Trump told reporters in Washington on Thursday: "It could have been a mistake." Today, Tusk replied on X: "We would also wish that the drone attack on Poland was a mistake. But it wasn't. And we know it." Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!

Border poles of Poland and Belarus seen from Mostowlany, small village in Podlasie ergion of Poland // Shutterstock

