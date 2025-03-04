Poland considers redirecting European Union funds for defence

HQ

Poland is considering redirecting funds from the European Union's recovery plan towards defence and economic resilience, according to Polish Funds Minister Katarzyna Pelczynska-Nalecz (via Reuters).

The European Union's recovery facility, which provides Poland with close to 60 billion euros in grants and loans, could see around 7 billion euros shifted to support defence industries and strengthen the country's security infrastructure.

Donald Tusk has emphasized the urgency of inter-ministerial cooperation to ensure these funds are swiftly reallocated, with a public investment bill potentially being approved by the government as early as next week. For now, it remains to be seen how the plan will evolve.