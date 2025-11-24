Poland charges a third Ukrainian over the railway sabotage on the Warsaw-Lublin line

HQ

Polish prosecutors have arrested a third Ukrainian suspected of aiding Russia in sabotaging the railway on the Warsaw-Lublin line, authorities said on Monday.

The two other Ukrainians, Oleksandr K. and Yevhenii I., have already been charged in absentia and are believed to have fled to Belarus. Polish officials are seeking their extradition.

Prosecutors said the newly arrested suspect, Volodymyr B., drove one of the others to the target area in September 2025, allowing him to scout the site where explosives were planted. "The investigation continues to identify all involved," a spokesperson says.

In response to the incident, Poland is closing the last Russian consulate on its soil and deploying thousands of soldiers to secure infrastructure.

Moscow denies involvement, blaming "Russophobia," and has said it will also limit Poland's diplomatic presence in Russia. The case comes amid ongoing sabotage, arson, and cyberattacks in Poland and other European countries following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.