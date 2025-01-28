English
Poland calls for Tesla boycott after Musk's controversial remarks on nazi history

Polish officials demand a consumer boycott of Tesla, criticizing Elon Musk's recent support for far-right views and downplaying Germany's Nazi past.

Polish officials are calling for a nationwide Tesla boycott following Elon Musk's controversial comments about Germany's Nazi history. During a campaign event for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Musk suggested that the country should move past its past guilt over the Holocaust, sparking outrage. Polish Tourism Minister Sławomir Nitras quickly spoke with Polish media, stating there is no justification for Poles to continue buying Teslas and demanded a strong consumer reaction. The remarks, which came just before the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, have struck a particularly raw nerve in Poland, a country that lost millions during World War II and was the first to be invaded by Nazi forces. Now, the question remains:

Could Musk's controversial stance cost him in the Polish market?

