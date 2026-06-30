Poland buys 3 submarines from Sweden

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The deal has been confirmed. Poland buys 3 A26-type submarines from the Swedish company Saab. The deal is worth around 47 billion Swedish kronor (4.2 billion euros), as reported by DW and YLE.

Sweden's prime minister Ulf Kristersson is currently visiting Poland. According to him, deliveries of these vessels will begin in 2031, and the submarines will be built in Sweden.

Saab will also commit to establishing a submarine maintenance and repair facility in Poland in cooperation with the Polish navy and industry.