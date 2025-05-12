Poland blames Russian intelligence for 2024 Warsaw mall arson

Dansk
The latest news on Poland and Russia. Polish authorities have concluded that Russian secret services orchestrated the arson that destroyed Warsaw's Marywilska 44 shopping centre in May 2024, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Sunday.
The attack, reportedly directed from Russia and carried out by individuals now in custody or being pursued, was part of sabotage efforts against nations supporting Ukraine. Polish and Lithuanian investigators continue to coordinate on related incidents across the region.