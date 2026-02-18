Poland bans Chinese-made cars from military sites over security concerns

HQ

Poland has barred Chinese-made vehicles from entering military facilities over concerns that their onboard sensors could be used to gather sensitive data, the Polish Army said on Tuesday evening. The move is described as a precautionary measure aimed at protecting defence infrastructure.

Under the new rules, such vehicles may still be allowed onto secured sites if specific functions are disabled and additional safeguards required by each facility are put in place. The military has also prohibited connecting company-issued phones to infotainment systems in cars manufactured in China.

The restrictions do not apply to publicly accessible military locations such as hospitals, clinics, libraries or garrison clubs. Authorities said the steps align with security practices adopted by NATO members and other allies to maintain high standards of data protection...