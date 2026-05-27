Poland and the UK sign a new defence treaty in the event of Russian aggression

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Britain will sign a new defence and security treaty with Poland on Wednesday to strengthen relations between the two countries and tackle threats such as that posed by Russia. The agreement will be signed in London by the British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, and the Polish Prime Minister, Donald Tusk.

Although security regarding national sovereignty and territory is an integral part of the agreement, the treaty also provides for cooperation in the fight against organised crime and a renewal of the European Union's strategic defence alliance.

This agreement is the third that the current Downing Street administration has launched in recent months with Starmer's government, following the signing of similar treaties with France and Germany.

"The challenges facing Europe today demand even stronger collaboration," Starmer said in a statement, reported by Reuters. "This treaty represents the biggest step forward in our defence and security relationship with Poland in a generation, enabling us to tackle modern security threats that may be less visible, but are no less dangerous."