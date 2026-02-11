Poland and Italy decline to join Trump's Board of Peace

HQ

Poland and Italy have announced they will not participate in US President Donald Trump's newly proposed Board of Peace. The board, initially intended to support a ceasefire in Gaza, is seen by some countries as potentially overstepping traditional international frameworks, raising concerns it could rival the United Nations. Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Warsaw would continue to monitor the initiative but would not join under current circumstances, emphasizing that US relations remain a priority.

Italian officials also declined participation, with Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani citing constitutional barriers that prevent Italy from joining international organisations unless they operate on equal terms with all member states, a condition not currently met due to Trump's extensive executive powers in the board. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had previously requested amendments to allow Italy's involvement, but no changes were adopted.

The decision highlights growing caution among Western allies as the board invites Russia and Belarus, adding to concerns over its legitimacy and scope. Both Poland and Italy stressed they remain willing to contribute to peace and reconstruction efforts in the Middle East outside the board's formal structure...