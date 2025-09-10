Poland after Russian drone violation: "This situation brings us the closest we have been to open conflict since World War Two" "I have no reason to claim we're on the brink of war, but a line has been crossed, and it's incomparably more dangerous than before."

The Russian drone violation of Poland continues making headlines today. Now, Poland faces its most serious security test since the World War Two, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said. If you want to know his exact words, here's what he just said. "I have no reason to claim we're on the brink of war, but a line has been crossed, and it's incomparably more dangerous than before... This situation brings us the closest we have been to open conflict since World War Two... The fact that these drones, which posed a security threat, were shot down changes the political situation. Therefore, allied consultations took the form of a formal request to activate Article 4 of the NATO Treaty." Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. 08.20.2023 kuznica, poland, Fence on the border. Razor barbed wire entanglements on the border of Poland and Belarus // Shutterstock