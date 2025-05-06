English
Poland accuses Russia of interfering in presidential election

Poland's digital affairs minister warns of increased cyberattacks and disinformation efforts.

The latest news on Poland. Poland is accusing Russia of attempting to interfere in its presidential election, set for May 18. The digital affairs minister highlighted a rise in Russian cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns aimed at undermining the electoral process.

These efforts reportedly target critical infrastructure, including water systems and power plants. Poland's response comes after similar allegations against Russia in Romania, where a presidential election was canceled last year due to suspected interference.

