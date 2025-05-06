Poland accuses Russia of interfering in presidential election

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on Poland. Poland is accusing Russia of attempting to interfere in its presidential election, set for May 18. The digital affairs minister highlighted a rise in Russian cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns aimed at undermining the electoral process.
These efforts reportedly target critical infrastructure, including water systems and power plants. Poland's response comes after similar allegations against Russia in Romania, where a presidential election was canceled last year due to suspected interference.