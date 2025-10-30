Pokrovsk becomes the new front line in Ukraine as Russia intensifies drone and infantry attacks

HQ

The war between Russia and Ukraine is now focused on the city of Pokrovsk, in the Donetsk region, where Ukrainian forces are trying to keep supply and evacuation lines open in the face of advancing Russian infantry, preceded by drone attacks that have intensified in recent days.

The supreme commander of Ukrainian forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said he visited the area to meet with his troops, Reuters reports. "Enemy infantry, avoiding combat, are concentrating in urban areas and changing their location, so the main task is to locate and destroy them," Syrskyi said on the Telegram app. Russia has been advancing towards Pokrovsk for more than a year, slowly but surely taking control of small villages to the south. Ukraine, for its part, is taking steps to "strengthen the stability of defences".

In all likelihood, depending on the disposition of Russian armoured vehicles around the city, an offensive will take place in the coming hours or days.