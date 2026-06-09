Pokémon Pokopia is being expanded with several expansions

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If you've already collected 'em all in Pokémon Pokopia and are looking for something new to do, we have some exciting news. During today's Nintendo Direct, two expansions for the game were revealed.

One of them offers exploration beneath the surface, where creatures like Vaporeon, Magikarp, and Poliwag naturally thrive. Fortunately, this expansion, which will be released in August, is completely free to download for those who own the game. The game will also receive an Expansion Pass that will include three updates. This will cost money, but it will add a lot of new content in the form of buildings, new creatures, and even a new area. This add-on will be released in three phases, with the first arriving in August, the second later this year, and the last sometime next year.

A trailer showcasing elements from the upcoming expansions is available to watch below.