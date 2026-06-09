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      Pokémon Pokopia
      Featured: SGF 2026 Coverage

      Pokémon Pokopia is being expanded with several expansions

      There's plenty of new content coming.

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      If you've already collected 'em all in Pokémon Pokopia and are looking for something new to do, we have some exciting news. During today's Nintendo Direct, two expansions for the game were revealed.

      One of them offers exploration beneath the surface, where creatures like Vaporeon, Magikarp, and Poliwag naturally thrive. Fortunately, this expansion, which will be released in August, is completely free to download for those who own the game. The game will also receive an Expansion Pass that will include three updates. This will cost money, but it will add a lot of new content in the form of buildings, new creatures, and even a new area. This add-on will be released in three phases, with the first arriving in August, the second later this year, and the last sometime next year.

      A trailer showcasing elements from the upcoming expansions is available to watch below.

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      Pokémon Pokopia

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      What happens if you mix Minecraft with Animal Crossing and place the result in the Pokémon world? We've spent the last few weeks building cute communities with Nintendo's pocket monsters.



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