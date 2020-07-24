Cookies

Pokkén Tournament DX

Pokkén Tournament DX is free on Switch next week

Nintendo wants to lure out fighting game experts with a two-week-long free trial.

Next week, Nintendo is offering us the opportunity to play its latest Pokémon fighting game Pokkén Tournament DX on Nintendo Switch for a good two weeks completely free of charge. Nintendo is making the entire game available for download as part of a "Game Trials" initiative to gain the attention of new players. The promotion is valid from next Wednesday (July 29) until August 11 and you do not need to be an active member of Nintendo Switch Online to participate.

Pokkén Tournament DX is an expanded new release of the 2015 Wii U game Pokémon Tekken. The demo is approximately 4 GB in size and you can start preloading the game file already. This link takes you to the Nintendo Switch eShop.

