Poker Face cancelled, but Rian Johnson has a plan for a new version

It can often be strange when a series lead is replaced by another actor. We saw it with The Witcher just last month, and yet it seems Rian Johnson wants this to be a key point of his show Poker Face as it moves forward.

As per Variety, Poker Face has been canned at Peacock after two seasons, but Johnson is shopping the show around with the idea of replacing Natasha Lyonne with Peter Dinklage in the role of the human lie detector Charlie Cale.

Lyonne appears to be in support of this, as she'll still serve the show as an executive producer and said the following in a joint statement with Johnson: "We've been germinating this next move together since writing the season two finale. We love our 'Poker Face' and this is the perfect way to keep it rolling. Give us a beat and we may just see Charlie Cale again down that open highway."

The plan is that every two seasons we'd see a new Charlie Cale with a different actor taking the role. Before we get to the first step of that plan, though, Johnson has to convince another network to take Poker Face.