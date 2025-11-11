Poképark Kanto opens in February 2026

HQ

There is certainly no shortage of exciting places for gamers to visit in Japan, but more is always better, and soon we will be able to add Poképark Kanto in Tokyo to the list. A new video reveals that the park is ready to open its doors on February 5 next year, and ticket sales will start in just ten days (November 21).

So what can you find at Poképark Kanto? As the name suggests, it is a theme park based on the Pokémon world, divided into two main areas. One is Pokémon Forest, a trail through classic Pokémon environments where you can find pocket monsters, and the other is Sedge Town. The latter is your typical Pokémon town with a Pokémon Center and gym, as well as simple rides, shops, and performances.

Does this sound like a must-visit on your Japan vacation next year, or even a reason to go there?