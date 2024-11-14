Pokémon's collaboration with Skinnydip includes T-shirts, earbuds cases, sweatshirts, and more

HQ

The London-based fashion brand Skinnydip has teamed up with The Pokémon Company for a new range that is now available to peruse on the Pokémon Center. The range includes a variety of apparel, from clothing to phone and earbuds accessories, to bags, and more.

In total, there are 22 different phone cases to choose from, each sporting unique Pokémon on them from the Gen 1 era. This is on top of three earbuds cases using designs from the three Kanto starters (Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur), a few different beaded strap options, a tote bag, three different make-up/wash bag alternatives, and then of course a collection of T-shirts and sweatshirts too.

The collection is actually quite affordably priced for an official Pokémon collaboration, with the sweatshirts topping £35 and the phone cases usually being £24. You can see the full range here.

