Pokémon's chief operations officer: 'Our goal is to keep Pokémon alive for hundreds of years'

This likely sounds great for fans, and hellish for some.

Whether you like or dislike Pokémon, you can't deny its success. Considering the money it pulls in every year, even if the mainline games aren't as impressive as they once were, there seems to be no sign of it slowing down.

Speaking with The Guardian, Pokémon's chief operations officer Takato Utsunomiya doesn't have any plans for the franchise to take a break, either. "Our goal is to keep Pokémon alive for hundreds of years - making sure it survives well past our lifetimes," he said.

We're not sure how the franchise is going to keep pumping out interesting creatures and ideas, but Utsunomiya believes the secret may be in changing the Pokédex. "In the original games, there's quite a gap between the descriptions in the Pokedex and what you actually saw in the game," he begins. "But starting with Legends Arceus and Scarlet and Violet, you see [Pokemon like] Bidoof creating dens in the game, and you have Pokémon travelling in packs. So there's a newfound realism of their setting. When it comes to delivering the descriptions seen in the original Pokédex ... there's a lot more we can do there."

Do you want to see Pokémon going on for hundreds of years?

