Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness comes to Nintendo Switch Online next month

If you've not got a copy lingering at home, and a working GameCube or Wii to play it on, Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness is one of the trickier Pokémon games to get your hands on. It resells for big bucks, but the value might be about to drop as it'll soon be available digitally via the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack.

As part of the GameCube Classics range, Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness takes us on a unique 3D Pokémon story, where we have to battle against Shadow Pokémon, get to travel a wide world, and face off against perhaps the coolest alternate legendary design to date in Shadow Lugia.

Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness lands on the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack sometime in March 2026. Considering March kicks off this weekend, hopefully we won't have to wait long to hear of a more specific date.