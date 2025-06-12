Pokémon x Hershey's collaboration lets you catch all 151 original Pokémon all over again

HQ

Yet another major brand has announced a new collaboration with Pokémon. US chocolate maker Hershey's is teaming up with the world's most popular creature collector to give us new Pokémon-themed chocolate bars and Hershey's Kisses.

As per a news post on Pokémon's website, the collaboration will see bars designed with Pokémon, both in the full-size and snack-size bars, as well as all 151 original Kanto Pokémon in pictures on the foil wrappers of Hershey's Kisses.

Collectors are encouraged not to throw their chocolates away, and can even track how many they've collected through the Hersheyland website. There's even a collector's case that you can use to display... chocolate wrappers. Collectors really are a different breed, I suppose.

Bags of Hershey's Kisses and chocolate bars are available to collect as soon as they hit grocery stores and retailers.

