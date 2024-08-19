Pokémon World Championships will stay in America for 2025 and 2026 events

HQ

While you might think that a world championship would imply that it could be held anywhere around the world, The Pokémon Company has decided against that for the next two Pokémon World Championships.

Now that the 2024 event has wrapped, with that being held in the United States in Hawaii, the 2025 and 2026 locations have been affirmed too, and they will both remain in the US. Both will go for a West Coast setting, as the 2025 location will be California's Anaheim (essentially part of Los Angeles) and the 2026 location will head up the coast, staying in California, to set up in San Francisco.

We don't yet have dates for either event, nor firm venues, but no doubt expect to hear more about that in the coming months.