Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | The Last of Us: Part II Remastered
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news

      Pokémon with guns, Persona 3 Reload and everything else coming to Game Pass soon

      We're getting some very exciting games the next three weeks.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Microsoft has understandably been boasting about the games that will come to Game Pass in 2024, so don't expect many big surprises before a bunch of Activision Blizzard games join the service fairly soon. Not that this should stop you from being very happy about what's coming before then.

      This includes the line-up for the last half of January, as Microsoft has announced the second wave of games coming to Game Pass this month (and two in early February) and it includes a great mix of already released good games and upcoming anticipated ones:


      • Those Who Remain on Cloud, consoles and PC today

      • Turnip Boy Robs a Bank on Cloud, consoles and PC the 18th of January

      • F1 23 on consoles and PC the 18th of January

      • Palworld on Cloud, consoles and PC the 19th of January

      • Go Mecha Ball on Cloud, consoles and PC the 25th of January

      • Brotato on Cloud, consoles and PC the 30th of January

      • Persona 3 Reload on Cloud, consoles and PC the 2nd of February

      • Anuchard on Cloud, consoles and PC the 6th of February

      Then I have a good news/bad news situation. The good is that only "one" game will be removed from Game Pass the next couple of weeks. The bad news is that it's Hitman: World of Assassination aka Hitman 3 on Cloud, consoles and PC on the 31st of January.

      Pokémon with guns, Persona 3 Reload and everything else coming to Game Pass soon


      Loading next content