Pokémon with guns, Persona 3 Reload and everything else coming to Game Pass soon

Microsoft has understandably been boasting about the games that will come to Game Pass in 2024, so don't expect many big surprises before a bunch of Activision Blizzard games join the service fairly soon. Not that this should stop you from being very happy about what's coming before then.

This includes the line-up for the last half of January, as Microsoft has announced the second wave of games coming to Game Pass this month (and two in early February) and it includes a great mix of already released good games and upcoming anticipated ones:



Those Who Remain on Cloud, consoles and PC today



Turnip Boy Robs a Bank on Cloud, consoles and PC the 18th of January



F1 23 on consoles and PC the 18th of January



Palworld on Cloud, consoles and PC the 19th of January



Go Mecha Ball on Cloud, consoles and PC the 25th of January



Brotato on Cloud, consoles and PC the 30th of January



Persona 3 Reload on Cloud, consoles and PC the 2nd of February



Anuchard on Cloud, consoles and PC the 6th of February



Then I have a good news/bad news situation. The good is that only "one" game will be removed from Game Pass the next couple of weeks. The bad news is that it's Hitman: World of Assassination aka Hitman 3 on Cloud, consoles and PC on the 31st of January.