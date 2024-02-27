Pokémon unveils a new Legends game

We were all expecting something to do with Gen 5, but it seems The Pokémon Company has given us the old bait-and-switch, as instead of getting a Legends game focusing on Unova, instead we're heading back to Kalos.

Specifically, we're going back to Lumiose City, which is undergoing an urban redevelopment project. We got a look at some futuristic visuals in the trailer, which perhaps means this game is not going to be set in the distant past like Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

We'll have to wait a while to learn more by the looks of things, but it is possible this game has something to do with Unown, as they were floating about next to Pikachu all throughout the Pokémon Presents stream. Also, at the very end, we got a tease of the Mega Evolution mechanic, which seems to be finally making its way back.

Check out the trailer below and let us know what you think: