Pokémon Unite will launch July on Nintendo Switch and September on mobile devices

Pokémon Unite, a MOBA game set within the Pokémon universe, has been revealed to be launching in July on Nintendo Switch and September on mobile devices. In a blog post, The Pokemon Company also detailed that cross-platform play will be present between devices and that players can use their Pokémon Trainer Club account to make progress wherever they play.

Along with the release date announcement, a new trailer for the free-to-start game was also revealed and this includes the game's opening cinematic as well as new gameplay. Here we can see many of the series' most popular creatures such as Snorlax, Absol, and Greninja, and there appears to be regional variants in the game too as Alolan Ninetales can be spotted. You can take a look at the brand new trailer for Pokémon Unite in the video above.