Pokémon Unite to launch on July 21

The release date for the formerly announced multiplayer strategy battle game set in the Pokémon universe, Pokémon Unite, finally has an exact release date. Set to arrive on Nintendo Switch consoles on July 21 (so next week), the game is bringing a new type of Pokémon battle for fans to have a crack at.

To mark the launch, players who log in and try the game before August 31will be eligible for Zerarora's Unite license, meaning the legendary electric Pokémon will be unlocked and playable in-game.

The announcement post for the Switch release did also mention that the mobile launch for the game is still planned for September, but it has not given an exact date yet. Perhaps that edition will get a similar surprise announcement very close to launch.