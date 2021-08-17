Pokémon Unite is getting another update tomorrow

HQ

Even though the hype was high before release, Pokémon Unite is not very well received among the critics. In our own review, for example, we found "the grind is unbearably steep to unlock new Pokémon" and the pay to win mechanics can hurt the game.

However, there's still one thing worth complimenting. Developer TiMi Studios has been making adjustments and tweaks for the game since launch, bringing new post-launch content, big fixes, and updates. Now, via the official website, the team announced that another update will be released tomorrow, August 18.

"Changes are being made to some Pokémon stats and moves to adjust the balance of Unite Battles," wrote the developer. There are also bug fixes, text fixes and shop updates, and you can check the full patch note right here.

Thanks, nintendolife