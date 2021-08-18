LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Marvel's Avengers: War for Wakanda
 See in hd icon
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Pokémon Unite

Pokémon Unite is coming to mobile devices on September 22

The Pokémon Company also revealed the next two Pokémon who will be joining the game.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Following its release on Nintendo Switch, The Pokémon Company has revealed when Pokémon Unite will be arriving on mobile devices. That day is September 22, and the pocket monster company revealed that pre-registration for the platform is now available.

As part of the announcement, it was also revealed those who got the license for the legendary Pokémon Zeraora from playing the Switch version, will in fact be able to transfer that license to the mobile version when it launches, via account linking.

And then to round out this batch of Unite announcements, The Pokémon Company also revealed the next two Pokémon that will be joining the game as playable characters. Mamoswine and Sylveon are next on the cards, although we haven't been given a release date as to when they'll be dropping.

Pokémon Unite

Related texts

Pokémon UniteScore

Pokémon Unite
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

The latest Pokémon spin-off has some pretty Gastly microtransactions.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy