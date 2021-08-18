Pokémon Unite is coming to mobile devices on September 22

HQ

Following its release on Nintendo Switch, The Pokémon Company has revealed when Pokémon Unite will be arriving on mobile devices. That day is September 22, and the pocket monster company revealed that pre-registration for the platform is now available.

As part of the announcement, it was also revealed those who got the license for the legendary Pokémon Zeraora from playing the Switch version, will in fact be able to transfer that license to the mobile version when it launches, via account linking.

And then to round out this batch of Unite announcements, The Pokémon Company also revealed the next two Pokémon that will be joining the game as playable characters. Mamoswine and Sylveon are next on the cards, although we haven't been given a release date as to when they'll be dropping.