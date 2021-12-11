Cookies

Pokémon Unite

Pokémon Unite has surpassed 50 million downloads

Users who login December 9 - January 31 will receive 2,000 Aeos Tickets.

Right off the back of its big win at the Google Play awards, Tencent has revealed that Pokémon Unite has been downloaded 50 million times. These figures are pretty impressive considering the game only made its way to mobile platforms in September, but it's not the most successful free-to-play release the series has seen. When Pokémon Go was released back in 2016, it was able to generate a whopping 75 million downloads in its first fortnight.

To celebrate this milestone, Tencent is offering 2,000 Aeos Tickets to users who login December 9- January 31. If you are unaware, Aeos Tickets can be used to purchase in-game items such as trainer skins and equippable items.

Pokémon Unite

