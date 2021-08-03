Pokémon Unite has just received a hefty balancing patch

With Pokémon Unite being out almost a full two weeks now, a substantial patch has been rolled out that helps to balance competitive play and fix several bugs.

Many Pokémon here like Charizard and Talonflame have benefitted from having their attack powers increased and cooldowns reduced, but there are others such as Cinderace that have been nerfed. Within the patch, we have also seen several bug fixes for creature's moves. Zeraora's Spark, for example, has received a fix and so has Machamp's basic attack.

You can take a look at the full list of patch notes here.