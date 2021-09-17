Pokémon Unite has been downloaded more than 9 million times

HQ

Tencent has revealed that its Pokémon-skinned MOBA Pokémon Unite has been download 9 million times since launching exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on July 21. This number we expect to grow pretty significantly soon too, as the game is arriving on mobile devices on September 22.

In celebration of this achievement, Tencent is giving away 2,000 Aeos tickets on September 29 to all trainers. Aeos tickets, if you are unaware, can be used to purchase new cosmetics for your trainer and they can also be used in exchange for held items for your creatures. These tickets you'd often collect for completing challenges or engaging in ranked battles.

If you still have yet to pre-register for the mobile version of Pokémon Unite then you still can here (for Google Play) or here (for the App Store). If you register before October 31 then you will recieve a handful of celebration items and there's even chance to unlock a Festival Style: Pikachu Holowear if five million players register.