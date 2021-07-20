Pokémon Unite can now be pre-downloaded on Switch ahead of its launch tomorrow

If you are itching to play Pokémon Unite the very second that it lands on the Nintendo eShop then we have some great news for you. The free-to-play MOBA can now be pre-downloaded ahead of its launch tomorrow on the Nintendo Switch and it will take up a total of 928MB. There is no word yet, however, on what time the game will unlock.

If you're remotely interested in the game then we'd urge you to jump in quickly as The Pokémon Company recently announced that it will be giving away legendary Pokémon Zeraora for those who log into the game before August 31.

Sadly, mobile players will have to hold on a little bit longer, as the game is not releasing on Andriod and iOS platforms until sometime this September.

