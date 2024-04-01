Pokémon TV has now been removed on Nintendo Switch

HQ

Pokémon TV, an app that enabled users to watch select episodes from the anime series, has now been discontinued on Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and Smart TVs.

When selecting the app on Nintendo Switch, the following message now displays: Error Code: 2124-4609 - "This online service has ended. Thank you for your interest".

The app was first pulled from sale on 8th January and then finally became unavailable for existing users on 28th March.

