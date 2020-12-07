Pokémon Trading Card Game: Shining Fates Expansion will arrive February 2021
The expansion is set to include more than 100 shiny Pokémon.
Next year in 2021, the Pokémon Trading Card Game will have been around for a quarter of a century (damn, we're feeling pretty old). Despite being around for so long though, it has managed to maintain its popularity with many exciting expansions releasing each year. The most recent to be announced is Shining Fates, which is set to launch February 19, 2021.
Shining Fates is set to feature over 100 shiny Pokémon, as well as three more Amazing Pokémon. The set will also contain nine Shiny Pokémon V and seven Shiny Pokémon VMAX.
The following sets for the cards will be available:
Shining Fates Elite Trainer Box (available February 19, 2021): Includes 10 Shining Fates booster packs, one foil promo card featuring Eevee VMAX, and various gameplay accessories
Shining Fates Tins (available February 19, 2021): Includes six Shining Fates booster packs and one foil promo card featuring Eldegoss V, Boltund V, or Cramorant V
Shining Fates Collection—Pikachu V (available February 19, 2021): Includes four Shining Fates booster packs, as well as one foil promo card and one foil oversize promo card featuring Pikachu V
Shining Fates Mad Party Pin Collections (available February 19, 2021): Includes three Shining Fates booster packs; one foil promo card featuring Bunnelby, Dedenne, Galarian Mr. Rime, or Polteageist; and one corresponding pin
Shining Fates Mini Tins (available March 5, 2021): Includes two Shining Fates booster packs and one metallic coin
Shining Fates Premium Collections (available March 5, 2021): Includes seven Shining Fates booster packs; one foil promo card featuring either Shiny Crobat V or Shiny Dragapult V; one foil promo card and one foil oversize promo card featuring either Shiny Crobat VMAX or Shiny Dragapult VMAX; and one corresponding metallic coin
