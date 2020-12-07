Pokémon Trading Card Game: Shining Fates Expansion will arrive February 2021

You're watching Advertisements

Next year in 2021, the Pokémon Trading Card Game will have been around for a quarter of a century (damn, we're feeling pretty old). Despite being around for so long though, it has managed to maintain its popularity with many exciting expansions releasing each year. The most recent to be announced is Shining Fates, which is set to launch February 19, 2021.

Shining Fates is set to feature over 100 shiny Pokémon, as well as three more Amazing Pokémon. The set will also contain nine Shiny Pokémon V and seven Shiny Pokémon VMAX.

The following sets for the cards will be available: