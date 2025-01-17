Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket's trading feature arrives this month but with a catch

HQ

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, despite its name, hasn't actually allowed players to really trade in-game ever since it made its arrival on mobile devices late last year. However, this will soon be changing as the development team intends to release an update this month that will make trading possible.

The feature will enable users to trade with friends, but there are a few catches to how this works. Firstly, you will only be able to trade cards of the same rarity, specifically rarities ♢1 - ♢4 and ☆1, meaning there will be no possibility of pulling a fast-one and tricking your pals for their better cards. Also, only cards that fall into the Genetic Apex and Mythical Island booster packs will be available to trade when the feature debuts.

The other major catch is that you will need to consume items to be able to make trades. This has led to a bit of criticism from among the community, as it likely means the already microtransaction-heavy title is set to become even more reliant on its various currencies. Some fans have even taken to social media claiming that the game should be renamed to the "Pokémon Limited Trading Card Game" and that there should be ways to trade rarer cards and not simply more common ones.

The PTCGP team has issued a response to the frustrations, adding: "Your concerns are seen. Once this feature becomes available, I'd like to invite everyone to try it and provide feedback. This way, the game can continue to evolve in an enjoyable way for everyone."

The exact launch date for the trading feature also hasn't been mentioned, but we're told this month, so it'll be within the next two weeks.