Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket rescues DeNA's financials

HQ

DeNA, the Japanese developer behind popular mobile games, was facing a tough start to its fiscal year as revenues declined. With a focus on existing titles and scaling back operations in China, the company seemed to be heading into a rough patch. But everything changed with the Halloween release of Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket. According to a recent press release, the game has already generated over 200 million euros since its launch, giving DeNA a much-needed boost.

This unexpected success has lifted DeNA's outlook. The company now expects to see a rise in both revenue and operating profits compared to last year. Although precise financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, are still pending, the third-quarter results are projected to be strong, thanks to the game's solid performance.

Have you been enjoying Pokémon TCG Pocket so far?