English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket rescues DeNA's financials

The surprise hit boosts the developer's revenue after a tough start to the fiscal year.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

DeNA, the Japanese developer behind popular mobile games, was facing a tough start to its fiscal year as revenues declined. With a focus on existing titles and scaling back operations in China, the company seemed to be heading into a rough patch. But everything changed with the Halloween release of Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket. According to a recent press release, the game has already generated over 200 million euros since its launch, giving DeNA a much-needed boost.

This unexpected success has lifted DeNA's outlook. The company now expects to see a rise in both revenue and operating profits compared to last year. Although precise financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, are still pending, the third-quarter results are projected to be strong, thanks to the game's solid performance.

Have you been enjoying Pokémon TCG Pocket so far?

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket

Related texts



Loading next content