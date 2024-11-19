Pokémon: Trading Card Game Pocket reportedly has generated $100 million in revenue since launch

HQ

Pokémon continues to be an indomitable force in the entertainment world. In less than three weeks, ever since its debut on mobile devices on October 30, Pokémon: Trading Card Game Pocket has generated over $100 million in revenue, on top of $120 million worth of total earnings.

This information comes from AppMagic (thanks, PocketGamer.biz), which claims that the game even achieved the feat on November 15th, which was exactly 17 days after launch. The really crazy bit is that November 15th was also its most successful day in terms of earnings, as it raked in $8.2 million on that day alone.

Essentially, if you again had any doubt that mobile gaming is the biggest and most lucrative gaming platform, this is a very firm example, as it took a digital version of a tabletop game less than three weeks to generate more money than a lot of video games, beyond the biggest AAAs, would cost to make or ever dream of making themselves.

How much higher do you expect this figure to climb ahead of the New Year?