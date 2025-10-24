Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket has surpassed 150 million downloads

HQ

If you had any doubt that mobile is the largest platform for gaming, let us settle that right away. It has been revealed that since it arrived in late October in 2024, less than a year ago, Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket has now already surpassed a whopping 150 million downloads.

Yep, that's an average of 12.5 million downloads a month since the game arrived... For comparison, many console or PC games would bite your hand off to have 12.5 million lifetime downloads.

Granted, it should be said that Pokémon TCG Pocket is a free to download game, so it's still a different situation, to say, a fully paid PC or console title. But you cannot deny that 150 million downloads in less than a year is a remarkable feat.

The question now is how much further can the game go? There's nothing stopping it continuing to find success, especially since it continues to expand and grow with additional content, like the Mega Rising expansion that will debut on October 30 and bring a bunch of new cards to collect, including Mega Gyrados, Mega Blaziken, Mega Altaria, and more.

Have you downloaded Pokémon TCG Pocket yet? If not, don't miss our review to see if the game is worthy of your time.