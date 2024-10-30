Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket has arrived today, and tens of thousands of players are already crashing the web talking about the game

HQ

Of the many ways Pokémon has permeated culture and entertainment in its nearly 30 years of existence, the collectible card game has been one of the mainstays since almost its inception. Both as the first TCG that began to cast a shadow that Magic: The Gathering began to oversee, and later with that first Game Boy Color video game that I still treasure as one of my childhood treasures.

Since 2003 it has been updated and expanded with each new generation of games in the franchise, as well as with collections in between. Fast forward to 2024, and today sees the release of Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, a version of the game that lets you enjoy trading cards from the comfort of your Android or iOS smartphone.

We weren't exactly sold on the micropayment system during our preview at Gamescom, but it seems that fans of mobile gaming, trading card games and Pokémon have united in unison to try it out. Thousands upon thousands of users are already sharing their friend codes to start playing games with each other on Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket. A situation with the brand that we haven't seen since that "summer of love" when Pokémon GO went from anonymity to unprecedented global phenomenon. Are we facing the second wave of Pokémon fever of our century?

Just in case, we're already mobile in hand, opening our first packs of digital cards. Are you going to give Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket a try?