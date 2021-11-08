Pokémon Trading Card Game Live has been delayed to 2022

Back in September, The Pokémon Company announced a brand-new Pokémon Trading Card app, Pokémon Trading Card Game Live, and told us it was "coming soon". We assume that they originally wanted to deliver this app or at least start testing within the year of 2021, however plans didn't go as well as expected - now, TPC has brought another update regarding the launch time of Pokémon Trading Card Game Live.

Via a Twitter post, it has been confirmed that Pokémon Trading Card Game Live now has been delayed until 2022:

"To provide Trainers with a more polished experience, the Pokémon TCG Live mobile soft launch in Canada, and global open beta for desktop, have been shifted to 2022.

We'll have more to share soon on timing for both this testing period and the full launch of Pokémon TCG Live.

Additionally, some of you may have recently received code cards with Pokémon TCG Live branding as part of some Pokémon TCG products. Though Pokémon TCG Live is not available at this time, please know these cards are still redeemable in Pokémon TCG Online."

As mentioned in our report earlier (news link at the top of this text), the old Pokémon Trading Card Game Online is set to be closed down when the new app rolls out. Your old data, including most of the card collections should be able to be transferred when logging into the new app, just not everything can be carried over. For example, unopened packs will be converted into in-game currency.