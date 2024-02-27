Pokémon Trading Card Game comes to mobile in new Pocket version

This year's Pokémon Day Pokémon Presents has been rather disappointing. Aside from the news of a new Legends game that is set to debut sometime next year on what is said to be "Nintendo Switch systems", the rest of the broadcast featured minor updates and developments for existing Pokémon titles and mobile games. Well, that was besides the announcement of a new mobile experience that is looking to capitalise on the brilliance of the physical and video game versions of the Trading Card Game.

Known as Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, this is simply put a mobile version of the card game, one where you open virtual packs to build out a collection of cards that you can use to trade or battle with other players.

The game will allow players to open at most two free packs of cards a day but does provide a way to boost and increase the chances of getting a rare card by using a premium currency. Each of the respective cards are also said to be immersive and allow the user to dive into them to experience the world of Pokémon unlike ever before.

No firm date was given as to when Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket will arrive on iOS and Android systems, but it was said that the game will debut sometime this year.