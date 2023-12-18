Pokémon theme park confirmed in Japan

HQ

Super Nintendo World opened two years ago in Japan and has been expanded to Los Angeles as well (with more coming including Orlando and possibly Barcelona). While it's mostly focused on Mario's Mushroom Kingdom, it has been confirmed that Donkey Kong themed areas are coming as well.

Now a Pokémon theme park has been confirmed, which is totally unrelated to the Universal Studios owned Super Nintendo World. The Pokémon Company says the new park is called PokéPark Kanto and will be built in Inagi, close to Tokyo. It will be a major park with several attractions and other things, and the official pressrelease (translated with Bing) says:

"We will produce a space where Pokémon fans from all over the world can gather in this rich natural setting, feel Pokémon, and have fun together, transcending national, regional, and language barriers. Please look forward to further news."

If it turns out to be popular, we assume this concept will result in more parks being built, hopefully also outside of Japan. Would you be more interested in visiting Super Nintendo World or PokéPark Kanto?