Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle is heading to Netflix on October 8

Pokémon fans outside of Japan will soon be able to watch the series' 23rd film for the very first time when it hits Netflix on October 8. Secrets of the Jungle, which launched on December 2020 in Japan, sees Ash and Pikachu venture to the Forest of Okoya and encounter mythical Pokémon Zarude. In Japan, the film managed to gross a total of 2.02 billion yen (or $18.41 million), despite releasing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

To help promote the film, The Pokemon Company is giving away a Dada Zarude and a shiny Celebi to Sword and Shield players who register to the Trainer Club before September 25 and give consent to receive email marketing. The Zarude here is at level 70 and has the ability of Leaf Guard and the Celebi is at level 60 and has the Lucky Egg ability.

You can take a look at the trailer for Secrets of the Jungle above.